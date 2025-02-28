Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stake Lowered by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $258.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.39 and a 12-month high of $272.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

