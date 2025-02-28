Illumine Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 82,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 350.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

