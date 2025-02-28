11,648 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CTS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,690 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $373,502.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,148.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock worth $3,331,185. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

