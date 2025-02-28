30,277 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMND opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,431.50. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $481,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,000.50. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

