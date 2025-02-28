Illumine Investment Management LLC Invests $479,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 989.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

