Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,722,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $165.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.47 and its 200 day moving average is $234.11.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

