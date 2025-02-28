Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

