Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 20,936 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.66 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

