QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,078 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.