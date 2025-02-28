Nwam LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

