United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

