Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,072 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 258,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,600. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,556. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

