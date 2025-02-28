Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,316,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

