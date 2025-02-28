First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $95,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.