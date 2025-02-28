Versor Investments LP Acquires 8,117 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 126.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.