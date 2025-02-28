Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 12,400.0%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Sage Group has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.6887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

