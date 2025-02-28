Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, an increase of 331,050.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Up 16.7 %

OTCMKTS ENZC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Enzolytics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

