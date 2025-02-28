Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. Albany International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.400 EPS.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

