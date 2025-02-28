Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 25,300 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $24,660,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $15,653,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,347,000 after purchasing an additional 305,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,756 shares of company stock worth $222,972. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

