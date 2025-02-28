Vipshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,624 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 379% compared to the average volume of 1,384 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Creative Planning raised its position in Vipshop by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Vipshop by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 692,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.13 on Friday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

