Research Analysts Set Expectations for IQVIA Q1 Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE IQV opened at $186.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $184.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

