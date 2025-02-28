NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

