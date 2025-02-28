Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

