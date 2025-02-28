Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,585,260.15. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $84.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.