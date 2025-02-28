Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 354 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 310,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.