Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Avista updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.520-2.720 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.