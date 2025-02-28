Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $480.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

