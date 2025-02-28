Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.
Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
MAIN opened at $58.88 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
