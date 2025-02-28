iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

