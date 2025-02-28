Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec Q2 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.33.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$103.48 and a 1 year high of C$129.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.33. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Articles

