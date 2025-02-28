Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:BEI

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

