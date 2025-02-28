Leerink Partnrs Predicts Lower Earnings for agilon health

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

agilon health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AGL opened at $3.35 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 67.5% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John William Wulf bought 45,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,369.94. The trade was a 27.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.