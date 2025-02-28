Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 34,375 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,050,843.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at $693,572.16. The trade was a 60.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Up 2.9 %

CFLT opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.