CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Insider Purchases A$19,640.00 in Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cassano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,640.00 ($12,275.00).
CleanSpace Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.43.
About CleanSpace
