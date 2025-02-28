Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys 19,132 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

