Tufton Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

