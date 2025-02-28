Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.