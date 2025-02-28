Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $20.61 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,369,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,800,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,737,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,077,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

