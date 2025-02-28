Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 165,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after buying an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSLU opened at $36.79 on Friday. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

