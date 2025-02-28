Illumine Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,478 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.4% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $273.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In related news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

