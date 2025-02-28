Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 241 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $103.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

