NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

