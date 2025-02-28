Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Macfarlane Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MACF opened at GBX 103 ($1.30) on Friday. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100.75 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.98. The firm has a market cap of £162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

