Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.5 %

Green Dot stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.58.

Insider Activity

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,592,835.44. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

