China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Greenridge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
