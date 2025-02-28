Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 778 ($9.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 801.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 736 ($9.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.57) to GBX 849 ($10.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.29) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.50 ($11.99).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

