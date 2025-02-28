Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ironbark Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Lord bought 98,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,871.02 ($28,669.39). Corporate insiders own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

