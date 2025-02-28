Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.57) on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.30 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.28.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.