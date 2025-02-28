Carlton Investments Ltd (CINPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Carlton Investments Price Performance
