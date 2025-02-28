Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505,765 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

